SL Benfica’s Antonio Silva is not “dazzled” by Manchester United and Liverpool interest



SL Benfica defender and reported Manchester United target Antonio Silva is reportedly not very intrigued by the prospect of moving to England amidst interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano indicated that Silva is one of the many players United have on their list for possible defensive reinforcements.

So far this season, the Red Devils have struggled with respect to the availability of members of their backline.

Lisandro Martinez is currently out recovering after being forced to undergo surgery on a recurring metatarsal issue. Raphael Varane has been in and out of the team with different injuries.

The Frenchman missed United’s last game against Brentford with a “minor issue,” although he is expected to come back after the international break.

The situation has not been helped by the long-term absences of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Sergio Reguilon has also missed multiple matches through a physical setback.

It makes sense why Ten Hag is already laying plans for signing new defenders in the near future. Alongside Silva, the likes of Edmond Tapsoba, Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo are being considered.

A report covered by The Peoples Person detailed that Benfica have slapped a €100 million price tag on Silva, who is also on Real Madrid’s radar.

Portuguese newspaper Record via SportWitness has given an update on the situation and mentioned that Real Madrid are Silva’s preferred destination.

It’s understood that United and Liverpool are the Premier League clubs most keen on the 19-year-old’s services.

As per Record, Silva is not seduced by the idea of playing in England’s top flight.

While he welcomes the admiration from Liverpool and United, he is not “dazzled” by them as he regards Real Madrid as the greatest team in the world.

Benfica are relaxed about the player’s future as both parties are in sync with each other.

Silva’s release clause stands at €120m and only such a sum will convince Roger Schmidt’s side to part with their star centre-back.

