Casemiro can still get back to his best for Manchester United this season

Manchester United have suffered a turbulent start to the new campaign with a raft of poor results coupled with underwhelming performances.

Erik ten Hag’s men simply haven’t got going with the majority of the squad underperforming both individually and collectively.

One player who has particularly struggled for form is Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The five-time Champions League winner was largely exceptional for United last season but hasn’t quite looked himself at the start of his second campaign at Old Trafford.

However, the balance in United’s midfield has left the 31-year-old horribly exposed at times and the former Real Madrid man simply cannot be in multiple places at once.

With Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes operating further up the field, Casemiro has fell foul of the two creators being ahead of the ball when the opposition attack in transitions.

Whilst it’s clear Casemiro doesn’t have the legs of young player, his experience and quality on the ball is still invaluable to a United side who can be immature, at best.

Furthermore, his four goals for the season sit him top of United’s goalscoring charts.

Despite his eye for a goal being a positive, Casemiro shouldn’t be carrying the burden of finding the net for United and feeling the need to push forward in games is also leaving him chasing shadows at times.

If Ten Hag can get a functioning team around the Brazilian there is no doubt he can get back to doing his best work which comes at the base of midfield.

There have been flashes of his quality in games this season as well, his performance in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace was outstanding.

Whilst there’s no denying the Brazilian hasn’t been at this best, there isn’t one other United player who can say that have been either and the squad are desperately trying find their feet.

Casemiro is plugging too many gaps and ultimately falling victim of setting himself on fire to keep other people warm, something he cannot continue to do if he wants to get back to his best.

His commitment to the cause cannot be questioned and whilst the desire is there, the quality will eventually shine through.

The inclusion of Sofyan Amrabat next to him in midfield should provide him with more solidity and protection and as United’s first XI starts to settle, so will Casemiro.