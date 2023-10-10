David Beckham reveals he had to be held back from attacking Sir Alex Ferguson when he kicked a boot at him



Manchester United legend David Beckham has revealed that he had to be held back from launching an attack on legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson after the Scot kicked a boot at him.

Shedding light on the infamous incident that took place in 2003, the pair clashed heads after United’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Arsenal in the 2002/03 campaign.

Ferguson’s men lost 2-0 and he was unsurprisingly furious with the result.

Immediately leading a dressing room inquest, the United boss accused Beckham of failing to follow his runner in the build-up to one of Arsenal’s goals.

Ferguson then launched a boot at Beckham. The Englishman was later seen sporting an eye injury in training.

Speaking in his Netflix documentary, Beckham, the Inter Miami club owner reflected on the incident. He said, “We walked in the changing room and the boss is fuming. I can see it by his face. And when you see the boss’s face like this, you don’t want to be anywhere near him. It is a face that no one can do, trust me.”

“[He was f’ing and blinding] and I went back at the boss and said ‘no’ and then I swore. I said the f-word. And then I saw him change, and I was like, ‘S***, I really shouldn’t have said that’. I think I said the f-word too many times.”

On his reaction to the boot being hurled at him, Beckham added, “I went at him – someone had to hold me back.”

Fergie responded in typical style when asked about the photos of a bandaged Beckham that dominated the press and newspapers.

He remarked, “I think that was stage-managed. It wasn’t even worth a stitch.”

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted Beckham’s comments that he never actually wanted to leave Old Trafford for pastures anew.

However, the extent of the breakdown of his relationship with Ferguson made his exit inevitable.

A few months later after the boot saga, Beckham joined Real Madrid.

