Fans expected to attend high-profile Manchester United forum despite calls to boycott



It’s expected that several Manchester United fans will attend a club forum that will be led by high-ranking club executives despite calls to boycott the event.

The Daily Mail divulges that The 1958 group, an organization that has been at the forefront of organizing protests and demonstrations against the Glazers, reached out to members of the Fan Forum and urged them not to attend the meeting.

The forum was expected to take place on Tuesday, with the likes of chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough’s presence anticipated.

Usually, United co-owner Joel Glazer dials in from the United States where he is based.

The 1958 told members of the Fans’ Forum not to engage in dialogue with the club’s controversial owners.

Chris Wheeler reports that the group pointed out that the forum had been negatively used by the Glazers in the past “as a tool for manipulation and deception.”

“Forum insiders say they do not foresee a large-scale boycott of the latest meeting, but one warned that patience among the membership with the owners and club chiefs is ‘running thin.'”

After the botched European Super League which had United as one of its founding participants, Joel Glazer publicly promised to communicate better with fans and engage in dialogue with them.

Such engagements never materialised.

Amidst the ongoing takeover that has stalled, supporters have grown frustrated and exasperated with how the entire process has unfolded.

In matches this season – both home and away – anti-Glazers’ songs, chants and banners have become the norm.

This is likely to continue while the American family remain in situ.

