Kobbie Mainoo to miss Manchester United’s behind-closed doors friendly against Barnsley



Manchester United head into the international break at the right time with the team on a high after a memorable last-gasp win and due to the number of injuries.

Injuries have severely hampered United’s displays this season with manager Erik ten Hag hardly ever having the luxury of picking his first-choice XI.

The manager is without a left-back at present with loan signing Sergio Reguilon, who came in after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia‘s long-term injuries, also sidelined.

Behind-closed-doors friendly

The Spaniard was close to making the matchday squad for the Brentford game, indicating he is close to reaching full fitness. There are others like Kobbie Mainoo who have also begun training in a bid to rejoin the first team.

According to The Daily Mail, United have arranged for a behind-closed-doors friendly match against League One side Barnsley on Tuesday.

This will allow a few players who are nearing fitness to get some much-needed game time while a few academy graduates are also in need of match practice.

Whether Raphael Varane will make the game is a doubt but Reguilon is expected to play a part. However, Mainoo is still not ready as per Chris Wheeler.

“United have arranged a behind-closed-doors game against Barnsley on Tuesday as several of their injured stars near a return to action.

“Sergio Reguilon is on his way back after missing the last four games, and Kobbie Mainoo was also due to play against the League One club.

“However, that now seems unlikely after it was decided that the run-out may have come a little too soon for him.”

Mainoo will miss the game

Mainoo suffered an unfortunate injury in pre-season against Real Madrid and it was a big blow as the manager had tipped him for a major role this season.

It seems he is still not fit enough but he has been spotted training with his teammates so a return cannot be too far. Ten Hag can surely do with his dynamic presence in midfield.

The rest of the players in the game are set to be composed of academy stars who were given the chance to utilize first-team facilities with the major stars having departed for international duty.

Quite a few first-team stars, who are not playing regularly and are not part of international duty could also take part and further clarity will emerge on the day of the game.

