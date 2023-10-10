Luton Town aiming to beat Manchester United in the race for Oscar Zambrano



Manchester United needed two injury-time goals from substitute Scott McTominay to see of Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League.

Manager Erik ten Hag made a few bold calls including substituting midfield general Casemiro at half time and in the end, the decision proved to be the right one.

The Brazilian has struggled this season, with the manager yet to identify his perfect midfield pairing while the player himself seems happy to vacate his midfield position in a bid to strengthen the team’s attack.

Casemiro has struggled this season

The former Real Madrid star was the catalyst behind United’s turnaround in form last season after a difficult start but it seems, the 31-year-old is struggling to perform this campaign.

His performances have attracted a fair bit of criticism and considering his age, it is inevitable that the Red Devils try and identify his successor soon.

The United boss has tipped Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo to play a big role in that position and was even trialed there during pre-season.

Another young defensive midfield prodigy that the club are looking at is LDU Quito ace Oscar Zambrano, heralded as the next Moises Caicedo.

It is well known that United had been linked with the Blues midfielder, from when he was a rising star in South America.

First, they lost the race to Brighton before the London side’s record bid saw him leave the Seagulls this summer.

The Peoples Person had reported about United’s interest in the 19-year-old with quite a few other European clubs keeping an eye on the young Ecuadorian.

The Sun have reported that Premier League new boys Luton Town are trying to get a deal over the line in January. They were close to a deal in the summer as well but their bonus payments fell short of LDU Quito’s demands.

“Luton staff have flown to South America in a bid to sign Ecuadorian midfield star Oscar Zambrano.

Luton in race to beat United to Oscar Zambrano’s signature

“Hatters chief scout Phil Chapple went to speak to the LDU Quito player — who was in Copa Sudamericana action in Argentina — about a potential £5 million swoop.

“Chapple has gone on the mission with John Morling, a Luton scout who worked for Brighton and knows the type of player that is available cheap in South America.”

The player himself is said to be keen to play in Europe after a trial at Ajax a few years ago and is a product of the same academy that Caicedo graduated from.

If Zambrano can succeed with the Hatters in the Premier League, there is a strong chance he earns himself a lucrative move to one of the big guns, like Caicedo’s move to Chelsea.

