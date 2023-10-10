Man United “in dilemma” over what to do about notoriously leaky Old Trafford roof



Manchester United are reportedly in dilemma over what course of action to take with respect to the leaky roof at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reveals that United club chiefs led by managing director Collette Roche held a meeting with members of staff.

Several matters were addressed including the leaky roof at United’s stadium, which has over the years become symbolic of the Glazer family’s poor running of the club and their neglect of footballing affairs.

Roche noted that there are multiple difficulties hindering the club’s ability to fix the structural issue.

“United know that the roof over the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand needs replacing – and repairing in other areas of the ground.

“However, the logistics of installing cranes over the railway line at the back of the south stand means the work cannot be done during the season without severely restricting the match-day attendance.”

“The uncertainty over the takeover battle at Old Trafford is also an issue.”

At the moment, INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in competition with Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to take over control of United.

Both bidders have so far not met the Glazers’ asking price, leading to a standoff that has stalled the entire process.

As per Wheeler, United are reluctant to undertake a costly roof replacement exercise when there is a strong chance the 20-time English champions could be redeveloping or rebuilding Old Trafford when Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim take over in the near future.

It’s understood that Roche was accompanied by chief financial officer Cliff Baty at the meeting.

Staff were also informed on how Adidas went about settling on the green-and-white striped design for this season’s away jersey.

The Mail adds, “The meeting took place in the International Suite at Old Trafford with staff getting together for drinks in the Manchester Suite afterwards.”

