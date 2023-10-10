Manchester United in talks with promising forward Omari Forson over new long-term deal



Manchester United are in talks with academy star Omari Forson over a new long-term deal that will see the player commit his future to the club.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reports that United are actively making efforts to keep Forson at Old Trafford and prevent any interested parties from possibly swooping in for him.

His current contract expires next summer, hence the Red Devils’ urgency to resolve the situation.

Forson played for the United senior team during the United States pre-season tour.

He started the game against Borussia Dortmund but was taken off within the opening 45 minutes after getting into an altercation with Karim Adeyemi that saw him receive a yellow card.

Visibly frustrated with Ten Hag’s decision to end his participation in the match, Forson had to be consoled by his manager who offered his reasons for substituting him.

He has impressed this season and is averaging a goal every 78 minutes in the UEFA Youth League.

The 19-year-old found the back of the net on two occasions against Galatasaray. Forson was a surprise inclusion in the matchday squad during United’s opening game of Group A against Bayern Munich.

It’s clear Ten Hag sees potential in him, especially considering United’s struggles on the right-wing and with the manager preferring a left-footed profile.

The Dutch coach, of course, made it clear that only the best talents at the club will get opportunities under him.

This summer, he sanctioned the exits of multiple academy stars including Zidane Iqbal, Teden Mengi, Ethan Laird and Noam Emeran just to mention a few.

It’s clear that Forson has a part to play in Ten Hag’s plans further down the line. During pre-season, he found himself on the right flank – an area of the pitch United have struggled to fill this season.

Forson can also play on the left wing and midfield – such is his versatility.

He was recently named in the England elite development squad (formerly U-20s). He is in contention to play a part in matches against Romania and Portugal during the ongoing October international break.

