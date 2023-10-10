Manchester United prepare for opening game of the Champions League



Manchester United Women will make history once again tonight as they take part in their first competitive European match as they face PSG in the Champions League.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Marc Skinner’s side now as the team recovers from Friday night’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the WSL, after which an anti-Glazer protest was held.

Attention quickly turned to their home leg in the Champions League where they will face PSG who also come into the game in good form.

They have won two of their opening three games in Division 1 Feminine.

However, following their opening game against Bordeaux which they won 3-0, head coach Gerard Precheur stepped down from his position.

Interim boss, Jocelyn Precheur, has recorded one win and one loss since taking charge.

Skinner is still without Emma Watson and Aoife Mannion and has suggested young defender Evie Rabjohn will not be a part of the Champions League squad and is potentially going out on loan.

Skinner has assured the fans and his squad that he will rotate more this season and it may be a chance for the likes of new signing Irene Guerrero to get her first start for the Reds after recovering from a knock.

Melvine Malard impressed on Friday night as the French international came on as a substitute and scored after just five minutes on the pitch. She too could find herself in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, tonight will see the return of two former United stars, Aissatou Tounkara and Jackie Groenen, who both play for the French side.

United will be looking to get their first-ever Champions League campaign off to a winning start at Leigh before their return fixture in Paris next week.

The game tonight is one of 12 Champions League qualifiers taking place this week with United being the only English team in the competition at this stage.

