Match report: Manchester United Women 1-1 PSG Women

Manchester United Women came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against PSG in their first-ever Champions League game.

United legend David de Gea was spotted in attendance for the historic tie and United were hopeful of starting off their campaign with a win.

The loyal United fans were in full voice trying to help their team over the line.

Meanwhile, PSG apparently brought no travelling fans but other reports on social media say some were removed.

United kicked off but PSG pounced as soon as they won possession with Tabitha Chawinga making a good run and cutting inside the box but Millie Turner blocked the cross.

The French side were physical and United looked nervous. A chance saw striker, Lieke Martens one on one with Mary Earps but the United shot-stopper made the save.

Ten minutes in and Earps was once again called into action, sticking a strong foot out to deny the visitors.

PSG were forced into an early change with Jean-Francois getting into a tangle with Lucía Garcia and requiring a stretcher.

Despite the stoppage in play, the visitors did not lose momentum and they came again, this time down the right but again, the Lionesses keeper was there with a superb save to push it away from danger.

With United seemingly seeing out this relentless first twenty, they had their first opportunity of the game as Garcia ran onto a short back pass but was clattered by the keeper in the penalty area but the referee waved away the Reds’ appeals.

Hannah Blundell had a hard task marking Chawinga who seemed to be stronger and faster than anyone else on the pitch.

Jayde Riviere was straying out of position and never quite looked sure where she was supposed to be but posed a threat on the odd occasion United managed to launch a counter-attack.

The game was becoming slightly more open towards the end of the first half, with Leah Galton, Garcia and Ella Toone working hard to make something happen but they were crowded out.

Riviere made way for Geyse at the start of the second half and made an immediate impact.

She had United’s first shot within two minutes of coming on but she couldn’t quite keep it down.

A lovely bit of link up play between Geyse and Galton almost paid off but the resulting shot was blocked.

At the other end, despite United’s positive start to the game, PSG broke the deadlock as Chawinga tucked it into the bottom corner.

The fans in the East stand thought they had equalised, Galton had made a brilliant run and squeezed through the PSG’s defence but somehow her shot was wide.

With the addition of Hinata Miyazawa and Melvine Malard, United looked a different team to what we’d seen in the first half.

A flurry of corners and United found their equaliser through Malard who bundled it over the line as PSG failed to clear their lines.

This was a game on a knife edge, you felt there were more goals to come and that it could go either way.

Another United corner delivered well by Zelem and Turner got a powerful head on it but it was well blocked, the follow up by Toone was just a little too high and wide.

Geyse was having a fantastic game, it was like her feet were magic. She always managed to control the ball, dance through defenders and it was breathtaking to watch.

With three minutes injury time to play, United got a free kick, the initial delivery was dealt well by PSG but Gabby George delivered a cross which Geyse headed just wide.

It ended all square at Leigh Sports Village, onto Paris for the second leg.

Team: Earps, George, Turner, Blundell, Le Tissier, Riviere (Geyse 45), Zelem, Naalsund (Miyazawa), Toone, Garcia (Malard), Galton