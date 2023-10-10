Scotland coach praises Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay came off the Manchester United bench on Saturday with just under five minutes of normal time remaining and his side staring down the barrel with another humiliating home defeat looming.

By the time the full-time whistle had blown, the Scot had scored twice deep into added time to spare United’s blushes – taking the roof off Old Trafford in the process.

The stunning cameo was a timely reminder of McTominay’s qualities with Erik ten Hag in desperate need for an upturn in form from his troops.

Away from United, McTominay has been in blisteing form for his country, leading Scotland’s qualification charge for next summer’s European Championships.

However, along with the rest of the players at United, McTominay has struggled for form in his fleeting appearances for the club this season.

As reported by Scottish media, Scotland coach John Carver greeted the midfielder on his arrival for international duty this week and was full of praise for United’s weekend hero.

“I just called over to him: ‘here’s the goalscoring McTominay’. He’s had a tough time lately and he deserves the credit,” said Carver.

Having been in such good form for Scotland, Carver confessed that he has been surprised to see the lack of game time McTominay has been afforded at club level this season but was delighted for him at the weekend.

“I’ll be honest, I’m surprised he hasn’t been in the Manchester United team, but I don’t manage that team. I’m looking from the outside.

“He came into the game at the weekend and you could see the delight on his face when he scored those goals. I was delighted for him,” he said.

Carver then praised the 26-year-old’s attitude and feels his professionalism will see him succeed at United after turning down the opportunity to leave the club in the summer.

“But it shows you the type of character Scott is. He could have easily thrown his toys out the pram but he has knuckled down and worked extremely hard and has waited for his opportunity.

“When he comes here, he is always a top class professional. He has shown a bit of patience. He could have gone in the summer. He didn’t go – he wanted to stay at Man Utd and that shows you his character,” he added.

The Scotland coach expects McTominay to get more game time under Ten Hag moving forward after showing his worth at a time of desperate need.

“For sure (he will get more game-time now). You saw the reaction of the crowd when he scored and the reaction on his face.

He loves Man Utd and you need a certain personality to play at Man Utd. He’s got that in abundance. He has shown he’s good enough to get in the team and this is an opportunity for him,” said Carver.

McTominay will be hoping to continue his outstanding form for Scotland as they travel to Spain for a huge game in their qualifying campaign before a friendly against France next week.

The midfield man will want to keep up this form and can hope that Ten Hag gives him a place in the United side upon the resumption of the Premier League, with United travelling to struggling Sheffield United in their next assignment.