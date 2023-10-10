The reason why David de Gea is back in Manchester amidst ongoing speculation



Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea sparked speculation on social media when he posted a picture of himself in Manchester.

De Gea was let go by United in the summer following 12 years of loyal service at Old Trafford.

Going forward, there were doubts about his suitability for Erik ten Hag’s brand of football which requires a goalkeeper to be excellent with the ball at their feet.

Distribution is hardly one of De Gea’s strengths despite his excellent reflexes that usually enabled him to pull off eye-catching saves.

Amidst Andre Onana’s difficult start to life at United, some fans have mischievously started to call for the Spaniard’s return.

Onana has endured a hard time at his new club so far with the Cameroonian responsible for a number of high-profile errors that have dearly cost his side.

The 27-year-old’s most recent howler occurred during United’s 2-1 comeback against Brentford just before the ongoing international break, when he let a relatively tame effort from Mathias Jensen squirm past him.

De Gea remains a free agent, hence why a section of supporters have been cheekily advocating for his return on social media.

According to The Daily Mail, while De Gea is back in Manchester, there is nothing to suggest a comeback with the Red Devils is on the cards.

“The Spanish goalkeeper returned to the UK on Monday and is spending a few days sorting out the house in Hale where he lived until leaving United after 12 years at the end of June.”

“De Gea has since joined his pop star partner Edurne Garcia and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Yanay at the family home in Madrid.”

Chris Wheeler also explains that the 32-year-old shot-stopper remains calm about his future. He is in no rush to find employment and is enjoying spending time with his family and loved ones.

