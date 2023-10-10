Tom Heaton and Marcus Rashford lead players in supporting Manchester United foundation winter appeal



Marcus Rashford and Tom Heaton were among the players who contributed to the Manchester United Foundation’s winter appeal.

The United Foundation made a weekend appeal for individuals to contribute coats meant to support underprivileged families through the winter period.

The Red Devils urged their supporters to “give unwanted clean adult and children’s coats to the Foundation, which will redistribute them to those accessing its community and education programmes, as well as local poverty charities in Greater Manchester.”

Ahead of his side’s clash against Brentford, Erik ten Hag was pictured donating a coat to the club’s charitable arm through John Shiels, who is its chief executive.

Ten Hag emphasized the importance of giving back to society and lending a helping hand to those who are less fortunate.

The Dutchman also pledged his continued support to the campaign and what it stands for.

Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail reports that the Dutchman’s players followed his example and did the same.

It’s understood that the drive was extremely successful as supporters of both United and Brentford also chipped in massively.

The Red Devils hosted Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday. The game ended in a 2-1 win for United after Scott McTominay’s late heroics completed a sensational comeback for Ten Hag’s men.

“Goalkeeper Tom Heaton had enough to fill a bin bag and Marcus Rashford donated one by Japanese fashion brand BAPE worth hundreds of pounds.”

“The coats will be distributed among young people and their families across Greater Manchester as well as some in Ukraine.”

“The foundation is investing £100,000 to buy additional hats, gloves and scarves that will help people in deprived areas through the winter.”

