Wales manager Rob Page admits he advised Charlie Savage to quit Manchester United



Wales national team manager Rob Page has admitted he played a key role in Charlie Savage’s permanent exit from Manchester United.

Charlie, of course, came through the ranks at United but left the club this summer in search of pastures anew.

He was permanently signed by League One side Reading on a four-year contract following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Charlie made his senior debut for United back in December 2021. The Red Devils are understood to have a significant sell-on clause in the deal that saw him move to Reading.

Page spoke to reporters and admitted that he told the 20-year-old that he may need to leave Old Trafford for the good of his own career.

The Wales boss explained that he bluntly told the Carrington academy graduate he would be best served by going elsewhere and becoming a guaranteed first-team player.

Back in 1994, Charlie’s father, Robbie Savage, found it hard to break into the United starting XI and so elected to complete a switch to Crewe before eventually landing at Leicester City.

Charlie is now on track to play for Wales in their friendly against Gibraltar in Wrexham on Wednesday.

Page said, “I know what Robbie went through when he left Manchester United years ago to go to Crewe.”

“I was in contact with Charlie over the last few months and told him he needed to go out and play competitive football if he wanted a career and if he wanted international football.”

“He took that advice on board, he went to Reading, where he is playing well and scoring goals. He was on stand-by with us in September and now he gets the next stage in his development and he deserves it.”

So far for Reading, Charlie has scored two goals in 12 appearances.

