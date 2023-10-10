Wayne Rooney set for huge windfall when he joins Birmingham City at Head Coach



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is set to return to the dugout barely a few days after quitting his previous job.

Rooney is set to take over at Championship side Birmingham City and he has more than just sporting reasons for doing so.

The Sun reports that the former English striker is set to earn nearly £1.5 million when he takes the reins at St Andrew’s.

That amount is more than three times what the club was paying to John Eustace, the man preceding Rooney’s tenure at the club, and recently sacked.

He could be set to take over at Scottish side Rangers after doing well at St Andrew’s this season so far.

Birmingham could be set for an era of prosperity since legendary NFL player Tom Brady has taken over the club.

Rooney is reportedly a friend of Tom Brady and along with that, brings prior experience in the Championship when he memorably steered Derby County out of relegation zone in his first year there.

Derby were docked points and went into administration next season, making relegation all but a certainty and his side still performed gamely without giving up.

Rooney himself arrives after leaving DC United in the MLS as he failed to lead them to the playoffs.

However, he still left with his reputation enhanced as he vastly improved their playing style, along with a marked improvement in points won.

Ever since leaving DC United, there has seemed only one possible club as his next destination, which is now close to becoming reality.

The Peoples Person recently reported that his son Kai had started following Birmingham City’s first-team and youth players on Instagram, fuelling rumours of his father’s next move.

