Anthony Martial does not want to continue in a backup role at Manchester United



Manchester United star Anthony Martial reportedly has no intention of continuing to play the role of backup striker as he nears the end of his Old Trafford contract.

Football Insider reveals that Martial is not satisfied with the current situation, in which Rasmus Hojlund is the primary starter and he is the number two.

It’s understood that Martial is keen on becoming the main man at this stage of his career.

There were clubs interested in signing the Frenchman this summer, but nothing materialized.

The 27-year-old’s current deal with United expires in June 2024. However, Erik ten Hag has the option of triggering a one-year extension to keep the forward at the club until 2025.

So far this season, Martial has made a total of nine appearances across all competitions.

He has played six times in the Premier League, managing a total of 190 minutes or averaging 32 minutes per appearance.

The France international has only started two games, with Ten Hag clearly preferring to deploy the more mobile and physical Hojlund.

At times, it has even fallen on Marcus Rashford to lead the line – a position the Englishman has struggled in – although this was at a time when Martial was not fully fit.

Ten Hag’s preference for Hojlund can partly be explained by Martial’s unreliability, especially last season.

Last term, Martial missed 33 games due to different injuries. He was constantly in and out of the team and it was clear the Red Devils needed something different in the form of a more consistent and fitter goalscorer.

Ten Hag subsequently sanctioned a £64 million move for Hojlund who was contracted to Atalanta. The Dane has started well in England.

Despite not having opened his goalscoring account in the Premier League, the 20-year-old tops the charts in the Champions League with three goals.

