Bayer Leverkusen will not sanction Edmond Tapsoba sale this season



Manchester United headed into the international break on the back of a fortunate win and manager Erik ten Hag will be aware of the need for instant improvement when club football resumes.

United have some huge fixtures on the horizon and the Dutch manager will be hoping for injury woes to clear with the defence the most badly affected at the moment.

Ten Hag is without his entire first-choice defence with both World Cup-winning centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez injured and all his left-backs currently sidelined.

United’s defensive woes

This has resulted in United conceding the most goals in the Champions League group stage while allowing the second-most goals in the top 10 of the Premier League.

There is a growing need to strengthen as early as January with the Argentine undergoing surgery recently while the future of Harry Maguire remains uncertain.

The Peoples Person has reported about the club preparing a defensive shortlist of targets which includes the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Giorgio Scalvini, and Edmond Tapsoba.

Tapsoba’s form last season, where he helped keep 12 clean sheets in all competitions while scoring twice and assisting as many times, helped his club qualify for the Europa League.

He has been extensively linked with a move to Old Trafford while Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender might not be allowed to leave during the winter transfer window as per 90min. The Bundesliga leaders do not want to lose any of their key players as they seek to continue their rich vein of form.

Tapsoba not for sale in January

Tapsoba has excelled under Xabi Alonso and has started in all their games so far and the club have no intention of losing their best players mid-season.

“Centre-backs Tapsoba and Hincapie have long been seen as two of the best young defenders playing in Europe and both have been extensively linked with moves to England – Manchester United and Tottenham were both looking at a summer deal for the former.

“But sources close to the club have confirmed to 90min that as it stands, there are ‘no plans’ to allow for any major exits in the near future.”

Considering Varane’s poor injury record, it is imperative that United sign a dominant right-sided centre-back and despite signing a new contract this year, the interest in Tapsoba is set to continue.

