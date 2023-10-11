Birmingham City confirm managerial appointment of Man United legend Wayne Rooney



Championship side Birmingham City have confirmed the appointment of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney on a three-and-a-half-year managerial contract.

After vacating his role as the boss of DC United, it was heavily suggested that Rooney was on track to take over from John Eustace who was sacked.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Rooney will earn almost three times as much as Eustace, to the tune of nearly £1.5 million.

In an official statement released by Birmingham confirming that the United legend has taken over at St Andrew’s, the former striker expressed his eagerness to get started and help the club achieve its ambitions.

Rooney said, “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time.”

“It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity.”

“It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started. We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals.”

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet. I’ve played at St. Andrew’s and Birmingham City fans were always loud and passionate about their team.”

He added that during his playing days, Birmingham was a difficult place to go as the opponent, due to the passion displayed by match-going supporters.

The 37-year-old noted that he can’t wait to get started with the fans behind them.

He vowed to do his best to deliver good results.

In his new capacity, Rooney will be joined by former England international teammate Ashley Cole. Cole also serves as England Under-21s assistant coach.

Ex-United star John O’Shea who also doubles down as the assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland men’s national team will be another member of Rooney’s backroom staff.

In addition to O’Shea and Cole, Rooney will also be supported by Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth who both assisted him at DC United.

