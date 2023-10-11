“Crazy thing to say”: Louis Saha criticises Mason Mount for lacking enough creativity



Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has criticised Mason Mount for not being as creative as he can be, compared to some of his other teammates.

United have endured an awful start to the season.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils have only won four games and lost as many matches in the period just before the ongoing international break.

With respect to the Champions League, United sit bottom of Group A on zero points following losses against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Going into the campaign, there were high expectations on Erik ten Hag’s men, especially after the summer additions of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayindir and Sergio Reguilon.

However, a combination of multiple injuries to a number of key first-team stars and poor performances have kept United from truly kicking on and registering points on the board.

Saha spoke to King Casino Bonus via The Manchester Evening News and picked on one player who needs to start doing more – Mount.

He said, “United are relying on one or two players to create, and I haven’t seen enough of Mount yet. His creativity is nowhere to be seen. I didn’t see any positive runs from him against Brentford. His timing is off, too, and he can’t make chances by playing like this.”

“I hope that the players find their groove, and once they do, they’ll be hard to play against. They have the energy, and when players like Bruno Fernandes start making those passes, I’ll be more confident in Man Utd.”

Saha opined that Mount can do a lot better than he has so far, especially after the high transfer fee United paid Chelsea for his services.

The Frenchman suggested that United were played by Chelsea and as a result, Ten Hag’s side overpaid for the England international.

Saha added, “I’d say, based on what we’ve seen, Mount isn’t performing and I’ve seen Casemiro play more offensively than Mount. That’s a crazy thing to say, but it’s true.

