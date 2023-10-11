David De Gea spotted watching Manchester United women’s team



David De Gea was spotted in attendance last night at Leigh Sports Village as Manchester United Women team took on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The match constituted a historic moment for the women’s team as it was the first game United had played in European football.

A tightly-contested match ended in a 1-1 draw with United feeling unfortunate to not have come away with a win by the end of the ninety minutes.

PSG took the lead through Tabitha Chawinga before United responded with an equaliser, courtesy of substitute Melvine Malard.

Cheering on the team in this momentous occasion was former United number one, David De Gea.

David De Gea is at Leigh Sports Village, supporting #mufc women's ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wvf6muq5NI — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) October 10, 2023

The Spaniard was a keen observer from the stands who would no doubt have been impressed with the string of smart saves Mary Earps made in the first half.

De Gea is yet to find a new club following his departure from Old Trafford in the summer. He has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but continues to wait for a viable offer.

United fans could be forgiven for a glimmer of optimism at the Spaniard’s return given the continued form of his replacement, Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian international was once again at fault on the weekend, gifting Brentford the lead in almost comical fashion. It is not the first time this season Onana has been at fault; rather it adds to a growing catalogue of mishaps.

Fabrizio Romano reports the goalkeeper is working hard behind the scenes to remedy the situation however. Internally, United officials also continue their unwavering support for Onana as the number one option in goal.

The glimpse of his predecessor supporting the women’s team appears to be no more than a warm gesture of support. United fans will have to hope for an improvement from their current goalkeeper, rather than a change between the sticks.

