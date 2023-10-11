David Moyes set to hand David de Gea the chance to exact revenge on Erik ten Hag



Apart from injuries, what has really let Manchester United down this season is the underperformance from all the big players all across the pitch.

Top scorer Marcus Rashford is struggling to get his act together while Casemiro has looked like a shadow of his former self so far this season.

Another player who has let the team down is new No 1 Andre Onana. The manager brought him in for big money from Inter Milan as he felt the Cameroonian was perfectly suited to his style of play.

Both worked together during Ten Hag’s successful Ajax spell and Onana followed it up with a tremendous season for Inter Milan, helping the team to the Champions League final.

Onana’s disastrous start

His ability with the ball at his feet was one component that long-time United keeper David de Gea lacked and that caused United a lot of harm in Ten Hag’s first season.

The Spaniard was culpable for United’s loss in the FA Cup final and for the club’s exit from the Europa League. His shot-stopping also let the team down, hence the need for a change.

An earlier contract was rescinded for a new deal with a massive wage reduction, and the Spain international decided to end his Old Trafford stay after 12 long years.

However, Onana has started his United career in disastrous fashion, committing a number of high-profile errors, both in the Champions League and in the Premier League.

De Gea, on the other hand, has yet to find a new team after becoming a free agent in the summer. He was linked with moves to Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Saudi Arabia, and Bayern Munich but nothing panned out.

The Peoples Person reported that the goalie was spotted in Manchester and even went out to watch the United women’s team in action in their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans had cheekily suggested the club should re-sign him but United and Ten Hag had reiterated their faith in current keeper Onana.

Now as per Football Transfers, his arrival back in England could be for a different reason. West Ham United are reportedly interested in the 32-year-old and are eyeing a deal during the January window.

DDG to return to the Premier League?

David Moyes knows all about De Gea from his time as United manager and he is well aware of the goalkeeper’s prowess between the sticks.

“West Ham have sounded out David De Gea over a possible return to Premier League life, FootballTransfers has been told.

“Their current keeper, Lukasz Fabianski, wants to leave the London Stadium during this point while Alphonse Areola has had a big offer from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia.

“The former Manchester United goalkeeper is currently looking at options in Spain but we have been told that West Ham have spoken to his side regarding an 18-month deal in the January transfer window.”

A return to the Premier League and the chance to prove Ten Hag wrong could be an enticing offer for the former United No 1. It will be interesting to see where De Gea ends up.

