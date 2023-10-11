Harry Maguire reveals that David Beckham reached out to offer support after horror show vs. Scotland



Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has revealed that David Beckham contacted him to offer support after the defender endured a nightmare game against Scotland last month.

During the match at Hampden Park, Maguire scored an own-goal that saw him barracked and mocked by Scotland fans.

England boss Gareth Southgate came out after the clash and described the constant targeting of the former United captain as unacceptable.

He called out the media and pundits for their unwarranted criticism of the centre-back.

Maguire’s mother also released a strongly-worded statement on social media, in which she launched a passionate defence of her son.

At the moment, the player is with the Three Lions ahead of their games against Australia and Italy. He divulged that he held a conversation with Beckham, who expressed his support for the United man.

Beckham was of course for a while a national hate figure after the midfielder was sent off for England against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup.

Maguire disclosed, “I actually spoke with David about three weeks ago after the Scotland game, he got in touch with me so it was really nice of him and I really appreciated that. It meant everything. I’ve spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy.”

“Unfortunately, I didn’t end up on the right wing scoring and assisting as many goals as he has. But he was a big role model when I was growing up. It shows how classy he is to reach out to me and to message me. It was something I really appreciate. It was touching really.”

When pressed for details about what Beckham told him, Maguire was evasive. He instead stated, “I don’t want to go too much into the conversation, but the main thing he did is he reminded me of the career I’ve had to date and the big moments I’ve had in my career.”

Maguire noted that every career has its highs and lows and he is firmly aware of that, especially from his time as the captain of the world’s biggest football club.

He mentioned that he is currently fighting to get back to where he was before his troubles at Old Trafford started.

On the constant criticism he receives, Maguire explained that he barely pays attention to it all, but the situation is not helped by the fact that his family members and loved ones cannot help listening and reacting to it.

The former Leicester City man mentioned that in recent years, “things haven’t gone according to plan” but his full focus is on improving and continuing playing at the highest possible level.

He went on ahead to reiterate that his wish is to remain at United and fight for a starting berth under Ten Hag.

“Hopefully I can continue my career at the club. Ever since I joined Manchester United, all I’ve ever wanted was the club to grow and the club to get back to how it should be and be successful,” he said.

“Even in the last year or so even when I haven’t been playing as much as I’d have liked but, of course, I want to play minutes, I want to play football, that’s why I play the game. Hopefully I can start to get the minutes and continue my career at Manchester United.”

When questioned about his failed summer move to West Ham, the 30-year-old said that the Hammers are a massive club. Interestingly, Maguire remarked that while he wants to remain with the Red Devils, regular playing time is important to him – a suggestion that a transfer to the London Stadium may not be completely off.

