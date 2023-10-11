Harry Maguire shows support to charity after weekend win against Brentford

Manchester United’s dramatic weekend victory against Brentford has given Erik ten Hag and his troops some much-needed respite going into the international break.

Scott McTominay’s incredible late double meant United head into the break on the back of a win and gives Ten Hag an opportunity to regroup after some sticky results.

Harry Maguire played his part in the comeback, providing the assist for McTominay’s winner deep into stoppage time to secure the three points.

The former captain also defended well throughout the afternoon to ensure United were not further behind before McTominay’s intervention.

24 hours after the game, Maguire attended a charity golf event with his teammate Mason Mount who also played on Saturday.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the event was set up by Maguire’s former teammate and now Tottenham star, James Maddison.

Maguire played with Maddison at Leicester City, with the pair striking up a friendship playing for the Foxes.

The United man was one of many high-profile names at the event which was set up to support Sophie Grace Taylor in her fight against osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Sadly, Sophie passed away in 2019 at the age of five but Maddison has continued to raise money in her name to help other children and their families in a similar situation.

Maguire has been under-fire since being stripped of the captaincy and he came close to leaving Old Trafford in the summer.

However, the England man decided to fight for his place at United and looks set for a spell in the first team with Lisandro Martinez out with a long term injury.

The next couple of months is likely to be make or break for Maguire who has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

He is expected to play in England’s double header against Australia and Italy over the next week before United return to action at Sheffield United the following weekend.