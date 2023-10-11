“He’s going to fight”: Fabrizio Romano says Andre Onana will not give up in bid to save Man United career



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is working hard behind the scenes to turn around his fortunes at Old Trafford.

Onana has endured a tough start to life since joining United from Inter Milan in the summer.

He has committed a number of high-profile errors mostly in the Champions League, that have dearly cost United who currently sit bottom of their group on zero points.

The Cameroonian’s most recent blunder came over the weekend against Brentford.

A tame effort from Mathias Jensen that was aimed directly at Onana was squirmed by the goalkeeper, who could not get a strong enough hand to it.

Luckily for him, Scott McTominay’s late heroics to win the game deep into stoppage time spared him some blushes.

According to Romano, United still have faith in Onana and believe he is still the right man for them between the sticks.

The player himself is also aware of his current predicament and is not giving up in his efforts to show his quality and why Erik ten Hag splashed big money to sign him.

Romano states, “Let me say very clearly that Onana is a super serious professional and he knows very well that he has to improve his performances and change the situation, because this is not the real Onana we’re seeing at the moment, the real Onana was the one who was fantastic for Inter.”

“He knows he can do better, and he’s going to fight to improve.”

“Internally, it’s also important to say that Manchester United are absolutely convinced this was not the wrong signing. They trust Onana, they are ready to give him time to adapt to a new club, a completely new league, and of course a new life in a new city. United are still convinced that they signed an important goalkeeper for present and future, and that he will perform.”

Romano completely refuted rumours suggesting that United are already exploring replacements for Onana.

The Italian journalist explained that the club denied that there was any truth to reports that Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is being pursued.

