Jadon Sancho prefers January loan move so he can “reevaluate” his position in the summer



Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is leaning more towards leaving the club on a loan basis in January so as to give himself the opportunity to “reevaluate” his position in the summer.

Sancho was banished from accessing all first-team areas after refusing to apologise to Erik ten Hag for publicly branding his manager a liar.

After Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho was dropped from the matchday squad that travelled to London to face Arsenal on September 3 due to poor training performances, the player released a statement on social media refuting these claims.

He also accused the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat.

Sancho has been training with the youngsters to keep his fitness up while his row with Ten Hag carries on.

Only until the 23-year-old issues an apology to Ten Hag and the coaching staff in front of his teammates will his re-integration into the senior squad be reconsidered.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that United bosses are keen to offload Sancho as early as January after Ten Hag informed them of the Englishman’s “disruptive influence” on the other players.

It was stated that performances during training have significantly improved since Sancho’s axing.

In an update provided by i, Sancho is also open to leaving Old Trafford when the winter transfer window opens. However, he wants to depart on his own terms – an initial loan move before possibly exiting permanently.

As per i, Sancho has not entirely given up on his United career and would welcome the opportunity to carry on, especially in the event that Ten Hag is sacked amidst the club’s struggles on the pitch this season.

For his part, Ten Hag is more than prepared to “wash his hands” of the former Borussia Dortmund man so as to allow his team to move on without the unwanted attention the player brings.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said, “There is no relationship between Jadon and Ten Hag. They have barely spoken since the incident and Jadon is still training with the academy players.”

“He has no involvement with the first team. Right now, getting out of there would suit everyone.”

Alongside Dortmund, it’s understood that Juventus are also keeping a close eye on the situation and could swoop in for Sancho if the opportunity presented itself.

I claims that United would prefer the winger to leave on loan as opposed to being sold completely as a temporary switch could be done more quickly and without much fuss, but this is unlikely to appeal to Ten Hag, as it would also restrict his ability to replace Sancho to loans only unless the club’s owners found extra funds from somewhere.

Pete Hall further states about Sancho, “The fact Sancho feels so far away from Ten Hag and his team-mates has led insiders to wonder how the relationship can even begin to be repaired.”

“His fitness condition has been described by one insider as “not good”, with a move needed to keep him from deteriorating further.”

Ten Hag retains the full backing of club chiefs, who are intent on restoring discipline and standards within the ranks.

