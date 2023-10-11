RB Leipzig will not entertain offers for striker Lois Openda amidst Man United interest



RB Leipzig are set to rebuff any January offers they receive from interested parties such as Manchester United, who are keen on signing Lois Openda.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United had reached out to Leipzig to explore the possibility of signing Openda.

Even after the summer acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund, it’s painfully obvious that the Red Devils need more options in the attacking department.

United have been careful not to put too much pressure on their 20-year-old striker.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony are yet to start firing this season.

Erik ten Hag’s situation has also not been helped by his ongoing row with England international Jadon Sancho, who remains banned from the first team until he issues an apology to his manager for his errant behaviour.

With Sancho likely to be offloaded when the winter transfer window opens, it makes sense that United could already be scouting the market for possible replacements.

However, if a report by Football Insider is to be believed, the 20-time English champions will have to look elsewhere, beyond Openda.

This is because Leipzig, who are aware of the admiration for their player from United, Chelsea and Liverpool, are poised to remain steadfast in their resolve to keep him at the Red Bull Arena.

“The German outfit are reluctant to further weaken their squad after selling numerous key stars in the summer,” the outlet reports.

“The German club lost a number of key players to the Premier League in the summer window, including Dominik Szoboszlai, Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku.”

Leipzig paid €43million to Lens in July for Openda.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has managed five goals and one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.

His current contract expires in 2028, which means that Leipzig would certainly have the upper hand if any negotiations were to take place with United.

