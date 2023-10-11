Sevilla eyeing January loan move for Man United winger Facundo Pellistri



An ever-increasing injury list is a major reason behind Manchester United’s stuttering start to the current campaign while off-field controversies have not helped matters.

Manager Erik ten Hag can point to the fact that the aforementioned reasons have robbed him of the chance to select his strongest XI so far this season.

While the defence has been devastated by injuries, Ten Hag has not had the luxury of picking his two strongest right-wingers due to different reasons.

Antony was accused of domestic violence and the club had stated that he would stay back in Brazil till investigations were ongoing. The Brazilian has since returned to the first team but the case is yet to be closed.

Jadon Sancho remains banished after refusing to apologise to the manager for publicly calling him out and accusing the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat while providing preferential treatment to Antony.

United’s woes on the right

The PFA and his England colleagues have all tried to change his stance but the 23-year-old remains steadfast and this could lead to an exit in January.

While both were unavailable, the United boss has tried to play a number of players in that position but none of them have been particularly successful.

He tried playing Scott McTominay there as part of a midfield diamond but the ploy backfired. The Scotsman has since shown his effectiveness while playing further forward.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount have played there and they did a decent job but it would be far better for the team if they played more centrally.

Ten Hag also played Facundo Pellistri there, with fans clamoring for his inclusion due to the fact that he was the only natural right-winger at the manager’s disposal.

The Uruguayan gave his all during his two starts in the Champions League and Premier League but it was clear to see that he remains a raw talent.

Against the top sides in a high-pressure environment, the 21-year-old can be found out and it is clear that he is still not ready for the big time.

Pellistri has already played six times this season, and while Ten Hag seems to like him for his hardworking and humble attitude, it is clear that he cannot do the job as a starter this season.

If the winger wants regular playing time, then a loan move could be the best option. As per Fichajes, La Liga side Sevilla are interested in a temporary deal in January.

Sevilla recently appointed former Uruguay national team manager Diego Alonso and he is a big fan of the United youngster as it was he who gave him his first chance for the national team.

Sevilla want Pellistri on loan

Despite his lack of club minutes, Alonso was a big advocate of Pellistri’s talents and a move to play under him in Spain would be a great choice.

“The arrival of Diego Alonso at Sevilla FC not only marks a change in the technical direction but also brings with it a request from the new coach for the next transfer market: Facundo Pellistri.

“Manchester United, aware of Pellistri’s need to obtain regularity, is willing to allow him to leave on loan during the next winter market. In this context, Sevilla FC appears to be an extremely attractive destination for the young striker.

“Pellistri and his agent are expected to explore options during the next winter market to have the minutes they need. Sevilla FC, under the direction of Diego Alonso, is emerging as the main candidate to acquire the services of the young Uruguayan.”

Regular game time at a big club competing in Europe would be a great chance for Pellistri but with Sancho’s future uncertain, it remains to be seen if Ten Hag allows the forward to leave in the winter.