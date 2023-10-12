Charlie Savage aims dig at Manchester United, says training ground “on par” with Reading’s



Former Manchester United star Charlie Savage has said that the Red Devils’ Carrington training complex is at the same level as Reading’s.

Charlie left United in the summer after 15 years in the youth system.

He was sold to Reading for a nominal fee, although it’s understood United retain a significant sell-on clause on the deal that took him to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Persond detailed comments made by Wales boss Rob Page who admitted that he advised the 20-year-old to leave Old Trafford as it was in the best interests of his career.

Page conceded that Charlie would not have thrived under Erik ten Hag due to stiff competition for places in the middle of the park. Page handed the Carrington academy graduate his international debut on Wednesday night in a 4-0 win against Gibraltar.

The midfielder made his senior United debut in 2021 in a Champions League clash against Swiss side Young Boys when he came on for Juan Mata.

However, he found opportunities to break into the first team hard to come by after that, hence his eventual decision to leave for pastures anew. He has taken to life well at Reading and has already scored twice for the League One outfit.

Charlie seemingly took a swipe at the standard of facilities at United in a thinly-veiled dig.

He said, “Reading’s training ground- I heard it was good but I didn’t realise it was this good.”

The footballer added, “Honestly, I’d say it’s on par with United at the minute.”

The Glazers’ neglect of Old Trafford and Carrington has been something supporters have always criticised and used as a beating stick to call for their relinquishment of control at the club.

A revamp or total rebuild of the stadium forms one of the cornerstones of respective bids launched by United’s principal bidders, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

