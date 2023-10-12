“He’s world class”: Rasmus Hojlund hails Marcus Rashford and admits he looks up to the Englishman



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has branded teammate Marcus Rashford as “world class” and conceded that he looks up to the England star.

So far for United, Hojlund has netted three times. All his goals have come in the Champions League.

Two of Hojlund’s goals have been assisted by Rashford. It’s clear that the pair are developing a close relationship on the pitch.

At the moment, the former Atalanta man is with the Denmark national team ahead of his country’s game against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The 20-year-old spoke to Tipsbladet via Sport Witness and opened up on his admiration for Rashford and how they have connected very early into his career at Old Trafford.

Hojlund said, “I really like playing with him. He is a world-class football player. I enjoy playing with a player like him.”

Despite Rashford being only five years older than Hojlund, the Dane explained that the United number 10 is a role model for him.

“Yes, 100%. He’s a player I’ve looked up to, even though he’s only a few years older than me. He has done well since he came in as a 19-year-old and scored against Midtjylland. I think he has been a great player ever since, and it is of course great that we are teammates today.”

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person detailed comments made by Rashford in which the Carrington academy graduate was thought to have suggested that he and Hojlund were undertaking private training sessions designed to refine their on-pitch relationship further.

Hojlund was questioned about this by Tipsbladet and clarified that they have not been secretly training together.

He instead stated that Rashford meant the two were talking more at Carrington during normal sessions so as to refine their partnership.

“I think it is badly translated from English to Danish. We haven’t had secret training sessions,” he explained.

United host Sheffield United immediately after the international break and there is no doubt the young goalscorer will be looking to open his Premier League goalscoring account.

