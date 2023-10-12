“I can say a lot of things”: Sofyan Amrabat opens up on Manchester United’s poor start to the season



Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has expressed confidence that his side can put their poor start to the season behind them and finally get going.

This term, United have won only four games and lost just as many in the Premier League. Their most recent win came in the 2-1 comeback against Brentford.

At the moment, Erik ten Hag’s men sit in 10th position, just a point above Chelsea.

It’s an almost similar story in the Champions League where United are firmly bottom of Group A following their losses at the hands of Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Amrabat spoke to Premier League Productions via club media and refused to give any excuses for the Red Devils’ poor performances.

Instead, the midfielder was optimistic and upbeat about United’s chances of overturning their current predicament when club football resumes after the ongoing international break.

The 27-year-old said, “I think I can say a lot of things, but I don’t want to use them as an excuse. I think in life, but also in football, it never goes always only good, or top. You always have a moment that maybe it will be a little bit difficult, and now I think it’s a bit like that at the moment.”

“But we just started. We still have a very long season, a long way [to go]. I think we have played good games [and had] a lot of positive and good things.”

“Maybe with a bit more luck, we’d have won the games that we didn’t win. So I have a lot of confidence and I think yeah, we work very hard every day.”

Amrabata added, “Nobody will give it to you. You have to work for it. But we work very hard and I believe it will be fine. It will be good.”

The Moroccan remarked that there is full support in Ten Hag and with time and patience, results will get better.

He hailed his manager and indicated that the Dutch coach ensures the players have trained a lot to ensure that the team is as perfect as possible.

Amrabat opined that football is about ups and downs and that’s how he likes it.

