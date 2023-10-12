Man United set to compete with Chelsea for FC Schalke 04 sensation Assan Ouedraogo



Manchester United’s summer transfer business was dependent on the club’s ability to offload first-team stars but the club were forced to to change their approach.

After finding it difficult to move on first-team players, they were forced to permanently sell plenty of academy graduates over the course of the summer.

That does not mean Erik ten Hag is not a believer of youth as he has already given chances to the likes of Hannibal Mejbri and Daniel Gore so far this season.

Academy recruitment

And the academy keeps on doing shrewd business after falling behind the big English clubs after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Talented players like Gabriele Biancheri, and Harry Amass are just a few to have signed in the recent past and TeamTalk have mentioned a brand-new name.

FC Schalke 04 sensation Assan Ouedraogo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and his playing style has seen him compared with former United academy graduate Paul Pogba.

Such has been his meteoric rise that United have even sent scouts to watch Schalke’s reserve team games and the race is just heating up.

The 17-year-old versatile midfielder has been capped at every youth level of international football and recently signed a lucrative deal with Adidas, which prompted interest from all the big clubs.

“Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested in FC Schalke 04 sensation Assan Ouedraogo, TEAMtalk understands – and the 17-year-old has even been billed as the ‘German Paul Pogba’.”

All eyes on Assan Ouedraogo

“The Germany youth international has featured nine times for Schalke in the Bundesliga 2 division this season and TEAMtalk understands that both Man Utd and Chelsea have been in attendance to watch a number of those games.”

His passing ability has seen him get compared to the French World Cup winner and sources close to the player have indicated he can definitely reach the levels exhibited by the former United man.

“Schalke are aware of his value and have him tied down to a contract until 2027, which officially becomes active on his 18th birthday on May 9 2024. But that has not deterred suitors who are eager to bring the talent to their club, with Chelsea understood to be the most keen to do business with Schalke.

“TEAMtalk has been told a fee of around £ 15 million is expected to be the starting point for discussions, but Schalke will be keen to get as much money as possible for one of the best talents the club has seen in years.”

United’s lessons with regards to letting go of Paul Pogba too early and re-signing for big money should serve as a lesson for a talented midfielder like the Schalke man.