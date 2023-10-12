Manchester United takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe now leads the race to “invest into” the club



After months of impasse in the Manchester United takeover process, a resolution could be coming soon.

Reliable business outlet Bloomberg reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now leading the race to buy into Manchester United.

The report states that Ratcliffe is locked in negotiations with the Glazers and their advisers and is now beating rival Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani’s bid for the club.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Sir Jim had restructured his bid a bit to break the deadlock in negotiations so this update is a direct follow-up to that revised bid.

However, United fans might not like the sound of the words “invest into” the club rather than “buy” the club.

That is because Sir Jim’s offer is to initially buy into only 25% of the club, which will value it at around £5 billion.

The reports of Glazers being reluctant to leave at once had emerged earlier in the media so Sir Jim’s willingness to bow down to that amount might seal the deal for the club.

Although the INEOS owner’s bid is now the frontrunner, Bloomberg states that the Qataris might still increase their bid.

It is reported that Glazers are getting closer and closer to finding a deal that suits them but it remains a “fluid situation”.

Nonetheless, it is finally an update from a reliable source after months of contradicting stories and reports that muddled the waters.

It remains to be seen if Sir Jim’s bid will be enough to convince the fans though, who want a full takeover of the club as soon as possible.

However, in a bit of an optimistic tone, even the Glazers, when they took over the club, started by buying a part of the shares before eventually gaining a controlling stake.

Sir Jim could be going for the same, but that means United fans might be stuck with the Glazers for a while longer.

