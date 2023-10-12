Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund shortlisted in final 25 contenders for the Golden Boy award



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been named in the final 25 contenders for the prestigious European Golden Boy award.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted the nomination of Alejandro Garnacho alongside Hojlund.

Both United stars made it to the second round, but it has transpired that while Garnacho did not make it to the final 25, Hojlund is in firm contention to lift the prize.

From 100 to 25, 3️⃣ part of the 2023 Golden Boy finalists

🇩🇪 Florian Wirtz – @bayer04fussball

🇸🇮 Benjamin Šeško – @RBLeipzig

🇮🇹 Giorgio Scalvini – @Atalanta_BC

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Levi Colwill – @ChelseaFC

🇩🇰 Rasmus Højlund – @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/k3zF6F7E5f — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyAwards) October 12, 2023

First established by the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport in 2003, the Golden Boy Award is intended to crown and recognise Europe’s best young footballer of the year.

The talents who are named in the list are usually described as “wonderkids,” for the incredible potential shown to eventually become world-class players.

The winner is selected through a voting system employed by journalists from some of Europe’s most renowned and respected newspapers.

At the moment, Barcelona’s Gavi is the reigning Golden Boy Award winner.

Some players who have won it in the past include Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Pedri and Lionel Messi.

United-affiliated players to have won it in the past include stars such as Anthony Martial (2015), Paul Pogba (2013) and club legend Wayne Rooney (2004).

Hojlund has the opportunity to join them but faces stiff competition from the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Florian Wirtz, Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Xavi Simons, Antonio Silva, Johan Bakayoko, Arthur Vermereen, Evan Ferguson, and Mathys Tel, to mention a few of the illustrious names also aiming to win.

🎬👑 La lista dei 20 finalisti, stabiliti dalla classifica di Football Benchmark, e le 5 wild cards dei Golden Boy Awards 2023#tuttosport #footballbenchmark #goldenboy #goldenboy2023 #goldenboyawards pic.twitter.com/tWxl6SlU1I — Tuttosport (@tuttosport) October 12, 2023

Since his arrival in the summer from Atalanta, Hojlund has adapted well to life at United even amidst the club’s extremely poor start to the season. The 20-year-old is now a starter ahead of Martial.

The Dane has netted three times for the Red Devils – all his goals have come in the Champions League.

