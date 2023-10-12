Scott McTominay addresses history as a striker after late heroics vs. Brentford



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has refuted claims that he regularly played as a striker during his time in the academy, amidst talk from supporters that he is best suited to playing up front.

This comes after his heroics against Brentford that earned United a dramatic late win just before the international break.

Erik ten Hag’s men looked destined to lose once more as the game entered well into stoppage time. McTominay, however, had other ideas.

He grabbed a sensational brace to ultimately sink the Bees and secure all three points for his side.

His first goal came as a result of some brilliant movement and a fantastic turn before connecting with the ball to guide it into the bottom-left corner.

For his second, the Scotland international headed the ball in striker-esque fashion beyond the reach of a diving Thomas Strakosha.

Talks of shifting McTominay to play higher up the pitch have only grown louder due to his exploits in front of goal with his country.

He has scored six times in five Euro 2024 qualifiers and will have the chance to add to his tally on Thursday night when they face Spain.

The 26-year-old spoke to club media and explained, “People always said: ‘You played as a striker as a kid.’ I never played as a striker.”

“I played two games there with [former Reserves coach] Warren Joyce because we had no striker. So, whenever I score a goal, people always say: ‘He used to be a striker, that’s why.’ I never used to be a striker!”

“I’ve always been a midfield player, a number eight, so it is funny when you hear stuff like that.”

On his poaching instincts, the United star remarked, “Just being alive in the box and being quick with it and not being on your heels or sleeping in the box [is key] – whenever there’s a chance for a goal to go in the back of the net you need to take it. I’ve always thought like that.”

