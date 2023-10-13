Ajax eyeing Manchester United Assistant Coach Mitchell van der Gaag for Head Coach job



Manchester United’s fortunes this season haven’t been bright but the respect Erik ten Hag and his staff gained after last season’s exploits hasn’t withered away yet.

A key part of Ten Hag’s staff, someone who he insisted come with him to England, is Mitchell van der Gaag.

Van de Gaag has been a crucial peg in Ten Hag’s backroom staff and the pair oversaw a hugely successful time at Ajax.

It seems like the Dutch giants want to run it back, albeit with the No 2 at the helm this time.

Dutch outlet The Telegraaf reports that Ajax are eyeing Mitchell van der Gaag as the next manager of the club.

The current man in the dugout, Maurice Steijn, has had a horrid time of things after taking over this summer. Ajax are 16th in the Eredivisie table, a position unheard of for the serial winners in the Netherlands.

The signature style has disappeared, and the slow and laborious possession game has enraged fans and executives alike.

However, the report states that Van de Gaag is only the “Plan B” for the Amsterdam club.

The first thing they want to put in place is a new Technical Director, and that is where all their focus is for now.

After Edwin van der Sar stepped down from his duties due to health issues, club advisors Louis van Gaal and Michael van Praag are targeting Alex Kroes as their new Technical Director.

Due to some issues with his starting date, they have simultaneously started working on a new Head Coach as well, in case Steijn’s Ajax remains a lost cause on the pitch.

Although it’s reported that Ten Hag is likely to rebuff any advances for his key right-hand man, this is a distraction United could do without especially with their form being so patchy this season.

