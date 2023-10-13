Antony accuser Gabriela Cavallin dropped as client by lawyer Vanessa Souza



The saga surrounding allegations of domestic violence against Manchester United forward Antony saw a new twist in the tale recently.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports that Vanessa Souza, the lawyer who was assisting the accuser, Gabriela Cavallin, has informed that she is no longer working on the case.

The lawyer cited “personal reasons” as the reason behind her move.

The lawyer who was assisting Cavallin’s case in the UK, Vanessa Souza, says she’s no longer working on the case, telling Brazilian outlet Metropoles the decision was down to “personal reasons”. Antony strenuously denies the allegations made against him by Cavallin #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) October 12, 2023

Cavallin was recently questioned by the Manchester Police for hours after filing a complaint in England.

The initial case was registered back in Brazil and amid a slew of allegations, United had sent Antony on an extended leave of absence.

The forward has repeatedly denied all allegations against him and recently came back to the club after a 19-day hiatus.

In the meantime, Cavallin has maintained her stance that her allegations are truthful, going as far as to release a statement when Antony returned to the club.

The statement, covered by The People Person, stressed that his return didn’t mean that the player was innocent and the matter is still being reviewed by the law.

Notably, one of the accusers against Antony has already withdrawn her charges, while Erik ten Hag has maintained that the player is cooperating with the authorities and pleading innocence.

The lawyer dropping Cavallin’s case means she will now have to get a representative when the case goes forward.

While the development means nothing in the eyes of the law, the court of public opinion is likely to have a field day with this news.

Manchester United play Sheffield United away from home in their next fixture after the international break.

Antony is expected to play a part in that game barring an injury.

