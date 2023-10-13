Bruno Fernandes wins record-equalling Goal of the Month Award for effort against Burnley



Bruno Fernandes has won the Premier League’s Goal of the Month Award for September.

A stunning volley to win the match against Burnley was judged to be the best strike last month; realistically, it will be a difficult goal for anyone to beat across the entire season.

It also served to secure Manchester United a crucial three points in an otherwise difficult match for Erik ten Hag’s side – a goal as crucial as it was beautiful.

Congratulations to #mufc captain Bruno Fernandes who has won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for September after his fantastic strike vs. Burnley

It is difficult to understate just how difficult a skill Fernandes exhibited at Turf Moor. There are few techniques more difficult in football than a perfectly placed volley, struck with ferocious power from a ball dropping from a height over your shoulder.

It is pure poetry; the pinnacle of technical ability.

It’s also a record-equalling strike.

Fernandes becomes only the second player in Premier League history to win the Goal of the Month award for the third time, after Andros Townsend.

He’s also the first United player to win the award since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in March 2022, against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandes’ previous wins came, firstly, against Brighton in a 3-0 demolition at the Amex Stadium in his debut season for the club. Another powerful volley to complete an exhilarating counter-attack.

His second award came from a vicious strike against Everton, leaving Jordan Pickford flailing on the ground as the ball rifled into the top corner at Old Trafford.

The strike against Burnley constitutes Fernandes’ best goal in a United shirt, however.

With the rate at which United’s captain produces these outrageous finishes, it would be a brave person to bet against him overtaking Townsend’s record in a red shirt.

