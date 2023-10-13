Casemiro reveals the role he likes best in informative national team press conference



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been the most scrutinised player at the club this season, alongside Andre Onana.

The Brazilian of last season has disappeared and the defensive fragility of this season’s Casemiro is hurting United in midfield.

Although because he is United’s highest-scorer this season so far, debates have raged about his best position, and whether United should move him further forward for the best of both worlds.

In the meantime, the player himself has revealed the role he likes best in a national team press conference.

Speaking to the press at Brazil’s training camp, Casemiro sang praises of manager Fernando Diniz, who has given the midfielder more of an “orchestrator” role.

“Diniz asks me to always touch the ball, get the ball on my feet, to control the game, to play at a forward pace, to play sideways, to always have the ball passing through my feet.

“One of the things I liked most about Diniz is that he asks me to pass the ball around a lot, and I’m happy about that,” he said.

This won’t come as a surprise to United fans as Casemiro’s passing ability was an oft-underused weapon at Real Madrid when he played alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

At United, he flourished in a controller role in his first season as he combined ball-playing skills with excellent defensive coverage to become an all-round midfielder.

However, this season, the pendulum has shifted too far to the other side, as Casemiro is regularly out of position, trying to contribute to the attack, leaving United short at the back.

Reining in the attacking movements to focus on his primary job has been the running theme for Casemiro’s season at United, especially as the club doesn’t dominate as many games as the national side Brazil does.

Therefore, while the player might enjoy the increased ball-playing freedom for Brazil, he might have to go back to the drawing board and focus on defensive areas to help United.

