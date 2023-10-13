Casemiro subbed off due to injury during Brazil vs Venezuela World Cup Qualifier



A lengthy injury list has derailed Erik ten Hag’s second season at Manchester United and this international break is set to bring more bad news to the club.

Brazil manager Fernando Diniz revealed to Globo Esporte that Casemiro asked to come off the pitch during Brazil’s game against Venezuela after suffering a blow to his ankle.

“Casemiro asked to leave due to a blow to his ankle,” he said in his post-match comments.

Casemiro is a key player for Brazil and the Selecao went on to concede an equaliser in the dying embers of the game in his absence.

Moreover, despite his recent patchy form, he remains one of Ten Hag’s most trusted lieutenants so updates on his issue will be nervously awaited by the club as well.

In terms of squad depth, this is one step forward, two steps back for United.

Mason Mount has returned from a long injury layoff while Sofyan Amrabat has been thrust into an intense workload despite just recovering from injury.

Kobbie Mainoo is on the road to recovery but the blow due to Casemiro’s potential absence is hard to fill.

He remains the only natural defensive midfielder in the squad despite his recent attacking endeavours.

After facing Venezuela in a gruelling atmosphere, Uruguay is next up for them as the fixture list won’t get any easier.

United fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if Casemiro is involved in that game in some capacity.

United resume their season with an away fixture against Sheffield United on October 21. Therefore, Casemiro could be facing a race against time to get fit for that one.

