Man United launch investigation into injury problems plaguing the team



Manchester United have launched an internal inquiry to figure out why so many first team stars are suffering injuries, something that has affected Erik ten Hag and the team this season.

United have had a poor start to their campaign, partly due to the unavailability of multiple key stars who have suffered different physical setbacks.

The Red Devils appointed a new head of sports medicine, Gary O’Driscoll, but his arrival at the club has so far done little to help reduce the number of injuries.

The situation has been so bad that Ten Hag has not been able to pick his first-choice XI even once this term with up to 16 stars injured at one point.

At the moment, the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez are all sidelined due to long-term injuries.

It’s thought that Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are close to returning.

Raphael Varane, who missed United’s last outing against Brentford, is also set to come back after the ongoing international break.

The poor injury record at Old Trafford has raised questions as to why United seem to be struggling to keep their players fit compared to their rivals, just eight games into the 2023/24 Premier League season.

According to The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, the Red Devils have also set out to determine the root cause of the issue, with an internal investigation already underway.

“Mail Sport understands that officials from the Old Trafford side’s medical department are actively seeking to identify whether any patterns exist. Should that be the case, they will then attempt to find a way to improve injury prevention in the future.”

“Others [United players] have suffered muscular problems with United medical staff looking into whether they have come on the back of the sheer volume of games played last season, which featured a winter World Cup.”

Keegan adds, “Staff are also aware that they and cross-town rivals City played the most games of any English top-flight club last year and have noted similar issues at their neighbours.”

