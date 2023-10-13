Man United seek to move on Anthony Martial in January



The biggest issue for Manchester United last season was their lack of goals, something manager Erik ten Hag wanted to remedy heading into his second season.

United had scored the lowest goals among the top-six teams, and the manager wanted to bring in a striker in the summer and after a complicated chase, in came Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane has already scored thrice in the Champions League. Still, he has yet to open his account in the Premier League, with the Denmark international yet to adjust to the pace and physicality of the English league.

Ten Hag did not want to put too much pressure on his young shoulders in his debut campaign and hence asked for another powerhouse striker but the club failed to back the manager.

United have struggled to score this season

Marcus Rashford was the team’s top scorer last season with 30 and was the only player to score double-digit goals in the league. But he is struggling to replicate that form in the current campaign, scoring just once so far.

His initial foray as the lone striker did not work out while Anthony Martial has fared little better. Following Hojlund’s arrival, the Frenchman has had to be satisfied with a place on the bench.

And this does not look like changing as the France international looks lazy and his injury record means Ten Hag cannot trust him when the chips are down.

Martial scored nine times last season but he was hardly ever available for a run of games and Ten Hag was open to his sale in the summer.

The United No 9 is said to be unhappy with the amount of minutes he has got so far and wants to move to a place where he can be a guaranteed starter.

Saudi Arabia does not interest him but there is plenty of interest while going back to France also remains an option. But his massive wages could pose a problem.

As per Football Insider, three offers are on the table and a January exit could be on the cards. United would use that cash to strengthen the squad.

The 27-year-old’s United deal expires next summer but United have the option of triggering a one-year extension and they could do it to protect his market value.

United look to sell Martial in January

“Man United now feel the time is right for long-serving striker Anthony Martial to leave the club, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the Red Devils have multiple options on the table as they look to rectify the 27-year-old’s future.

“The Old Trafford club have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. It is believed they could activate that option to protect his value, before searching for potential suitors in 2024.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Martial could be sold in the upcoming January window or next summer.”

Bought for €60 million back in 2015, the forward has remained a fan favourite but has shown his undeniable talent only in spurts.

His current market value stands at €15 million as per Transfermarkt. United would do well to earn more than that.