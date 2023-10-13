Manchester United eyeing summer 2024 move for Marc Guehi



Manchester United have suffered a damaging start to the current campaign and things could have been worse if not for Scott McTominay’s heroics against Brentford.

Erik ten Hag can point to the numerous injuries his key players have suffered as a reason for the dismal form with the manager yet to pick his strongest XI this season.

The defence has been the biggest casualty, with none of the first-choice available for the manager to use currently.

United’s defensive woes

In the last game against the Bees, Victor Lindelof lined up as the left-back while Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans played as the two centre-backs.

Maguire’s future remains up in the air while there is a chance the Swede could also leave while Evans is only here for this season.

Considering Raphael Varane’s poor injury record and the fact that Lisandro Martinez has now had to go through two surgeries to his foot this year, it is clear United need another commanding centre-back.

That was the initial plan during the summer transfer window but with Maguire not agreeing a deal with West Ham United, moves for Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo all broke down.

The club have prepared a shortlist of defenders which includes the likes of Antonio Silva, Giorgio Scalvini, Goncalo Inacio, and Edmond Tapsoba.

The South London Press have reported that Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is being monitored with the aim of going after him next summer.

The move makes sense as the 23-year-old is Premier League-proven and has also been earmarked as Maguire’s successor in the national team set-up.

The only problem is the fact that Chelsea have the option of matching the price any bidding club is prepared to pay and have first rights.

Marc Guehi Old Trafford-bound?

If they do not come in for their former star, they stand to net 25 percent of the agreed fee, which means the Eagles are likely to command a hefty fee for the Englishman.

“Manchester United are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of a potential summer move. The Blues hold matching rights on any offer Palace accept for the ex-Swansea loanee.

“The South London Press understands the Red Devils are keen on the 23-year-old and could look to make a summer play to bring the centre-back to Old Trafford.”

Guehi’s deal at Selhurst Park expires in 2026 and he has established a successful defensive partnership with Joachim Andersen.

The Eagles expect to make more than their club-record sale of £50 million for academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019.

