Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri enjoying life with Uruguay

Manchester United have suffered a turbulent start to the new campaign having lost more than half of their first 11 games.

Erik ten Hag is yet to find the formula in his second season in charge, regularly chopping and changing his first XI.

Facundo Pellistri has featured on five occasions on United’s right hand side – starting twice – in what he hopes will be his breakthrough season at Old Trafford.

The winger is currently on international duty, having broken into the Uruguayan side before he has really made his mark at United.

Pellistri is under the tutelage of enigmatic manager Marcelo Bielsa and, as reported by Sport Witness, is enjoying life under the former Leeds United boss.

Bielsa has given the young man the confidence to take on some of the world’s best with Pellistri praising his tactical approach.

“Bielsa’s strongest idea is intensity, pressing high, having the team very close together, so that from the outside you can see a compact team, eager to win and go to pressure and play as equals on any court and against any rival,” said Pellistri.

The first leg of Uruguay’s tricky double header against Colombia and Brazil started with a hard-earnt point last night, in Barranquilla.

Pellistri started the game but was substituted at half-time of the 2-2 draw, which was salvaged in stoppage-time by a Darwin Nunez penalty.

The 21-year-old is getting used to the conditions in South America which are a far cry from the weather he is used to in Manchester these days.

Pellistri is hoping for more minutes in the glamour game against Brazil next Wednesday and says he will be well prepared for the huge test.

“We have been here for days to get used to the heat, which will be the same on both sides. We have to be prepared, well hydrated and ready for what is coming,” he said.

The Uruguayan will be desperate for a good performance to take back to Old Trafford to show Ten Hag that he can handle the big occasion and gain more trust from the United boss.

United return to Premier League action with a trip to Sheffield United on the 21st October.