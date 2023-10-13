Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot Mocks Cristiano Ronaldo while on international duty

Manchester United defender, Diogo Dalot, has humorously responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about the younger generation’s obsession with technology.

The interaction took place while both players were on international duty with Portugal.

In a revealing interview with Piers Morgan back in November 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, expressed his concerns about the younger generation of footballers.

The iconic forward, during the interview, criticised Manchester United and its manager Erik ten Hag, among other subjects. A significant portion of the interview was dedicated to Ronaldo’s frustration with younger players, whom he felt were too engrossed in their phones.

He commented on their differing “hunger”, suggesting that they have things easier and are often distracted by new technologies.

Ronaldo elaborated, “I don’t mean only a few in Manchester United, but all the teams in all leagues in the world, the youngsters are not the same of my generation. But you cannot blame them, because it’s part of the life and the new generation, the new technologies that distract them.”

However, Diogo Dalot, who is 14 years Ronaldo’s junior, took the opportunity to jestingly counter Ronaldo’s claim.

On Instagram, Dalot shared a story where he was seated next to Ronaldo, who was engrossed in his phone. The caption read, “This new generation is always on the phone”, tagging the legendary forward, thereby highlighting the irony.

In other news, during the October international break, Portugal is set to face Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in consecutive Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Currently, the Portuguese team, led by Ronaldo, is in stellar form, having triumphed in all their Group J qualifiers. They’ve netted an impressive 24 goals without conceding any.

Furthermore, there are speculations that the Euro 2024 might not be Ronaldo’s last major international appearance. Recent reports suggest that the Portuguese captain is eyeing the 2026 World Cup.

If he participates, Ronaldo, at 41, would become the first player to feature in six World Cup tournaments.