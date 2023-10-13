Official: Man United confirm rescheduling of away Premier League fixture vs. Everton



Manchester United have confirmed that their away game against Everton in the Premier League has been rescheduled due to TV broadcasting purposes.

The match has been moved due to the fact that it has been selected for live television showing.

Sean Dyche’s side were originally set to welcome United on Saturday 25 October (3pm GMT).

The contest has now been shifted to and will take place on Sunday 26 October and kick off at 4.30pm (GMT). It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

United explain via the club’s official website that Sky Sports will be showing Tottenham v Aston Villa beforehand (14:00 GMT start) as well as Manchester City vs. Liverpool on Saturday, 25 November, with a lunchtime kick-off.

It’s also important to note that Everton are poised to move to a new stadium at some point in the 2024/2025 season.

The Merseyside outfit will relocate to Bramley-Moore Dock.

Depending on when Everton officially complete their switch next campaign, it may be the last time that the Red Devils play at Goodison Park.

United’s tie against the Toffees will certainly be the last Premier League game for Erik ten Hag’s men in November, ahead of the busy winter period just before the business end of the season commences.

Last term, the 20-time English champions won at Goodison Park courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

Alex Iwobi, who has been sold to Fulham, opened the score for his former club, but the Reds roared back to eventually clinch all three points.

In addition to winning at Goodison Park, United also beat Everton at home in a 2-0 triumph. An FA Cup third-round clash also ended in a 3-1 victory for Ten Hag’s men.

No doubt United will be hoping for a replication of the same as they look to embark on a winning run following the team’s poor start to the season.

