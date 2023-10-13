Scott McTominay has goal controversially disallowed in Scotland’s loss to Spain

Scott McTominay stepped off the Manchester United bench last Saturday to score a dramatic double and save his side from another embarrassing home defeat.

The midfielder’s well-taken stoppage-time brace gave United a 2-1 win against Brentford and meant they could go into the international break with some respite from their dismal start to the season.

McTominay’s stunning cameo was timely reminder of his qualities and may have gone some way to saving his career at Old Trafford.

Away from United, McTominay has been in fine form his country in the European Qualifiers and no doubt the driving force behind the Scots excellent form.

Scotland travelled to Spain last night, knowing a point would be enough for them to guarantee their ticket to next summer’s tournament.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Steve Clarke’s side produced a resolute display up to the hour mark when McTominay looked to have given his side a famous lead.

The United man produced an outrageous free-kick from a tight angle which whistled past Unai Simon in the Spanish goal, into his far corner.

However, VAR intervened and controversially rules out McTominay’s wonder strike for a push on Simon which looked harsh, to say the least.

Spain eventually broke Scotland’s resistance and scored twice in the final 20 minutes to keep their hopes of topping the group alive.

McTominay and his teammates still only require a point to ensure their passage through but will have to wait until November before their next competitive fixture, against Georgia.

Erik ten Hag will have no doubt had an eye on McTominay’s performance and will have been impressed by his combative display in the middle of a talent laden park, last night.

The 26-year-old has proven he can handle the big occasion once more and will be hoping to kick start his season in Manchester when United return to action.

Before that, Scotland face France in a friendly next week with McTominay likely to get some more minutes under his belt.

Ten Hag will be hoping his players come back in a clean bill of health for the trip to struggling Sheffield United on October 21st.