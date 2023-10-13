Sunderland interested in taking Amad Diallo back on loan



Sunderland are reportedly interested in taking Manchester United starlet, Amad Diallo, back on loan in January.

Mark Douglas (inews) contends the Championship side would be keen to strike a deal if the winger is “made available for loan” in the upcoming transfer window.

Amad is currently recovering from an injury sustained during United’s pre-season tour of America. Recent updates from the player himself indicate his return is growing closer.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Ivorian will be able to carve out a place in Erik ten Hag’s squad upon his return.

Antony has returned to the squad following his leave of absence, while Facundo Pellistri appears to have been rewarded for his patience by the Dutch manager in the last few months.

Ten Hag has also deployed Bruno Fernandes on the right-hand side in recent games, in an effort to produce a more balanced and defensively sound midfield. Though this attempt has not necessarily worked, it still constitutes another option Amad has to contend with in the squad at present.

One key figure the winger will not be competing against, however, is Jadon Sancho.

Sancho continues to be ostracised from the United first-team following his public dispute with Ten Hag. Reports emanating from Carrington suggest this disagreement is no closer to a resolution, with rumours linking Sancho with his own loan move.

Should Sancho depart in January, Ten Hag may wish to keep Amad at Old Trafford for depth purposes. Equally, the prodigiously talented winger may be able to force his way into a much more prominent role than a back-up, given no option – Antony, Pellistri or Fernandes – have impressed in their outings on the right.

Sunderland fans will be well-versed in Amad’s talents having watched him excel at the Stadium of Light and almost lead Sunderland to promotion last year.

The Ivorian returned fourteen goals and three assists in the Championship last season, delighting fans with his potent pairing of trickery and lethality in front of goal.

Amad’s performances were so good, in fact, that he was voted for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season.

It’s clear why Sunderland would be keen to see him return to the North East.

The Black Cats have reportedly “forged a good relationship” with United. Officials at Old Trafford were extremely pleased with how the North Eastern club dealt with Amad during last season’s loan, with the Wearside outfit having quickly established themselves as a haven for young players.

Tony Mowbray, Sunderland’s manager, is well-respected across English football as a proficient developer of young players who seeks to play an attractive style. Part of the reason why he was hired was to help Sunderland transition towards this new model. “Players and agents are starting to take notice,” one recruitment executive revealed to inews.

Sunderland will be hoping this burgeoning reputation will be enough to recapture the services of Amad as a late Christmas present for Mowbray.

