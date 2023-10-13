West Ham set to make fresh move for Harry Maguire



West Ham are considering a fresh bid for Harry Maguire should the centre-back’s lack of play time at Manchester United continue, according to ESPN.

James Olley contends the London club have been “encouraged” by talks indicating a deal could be struck in January, with Erik ten Hag “not expected to stand in the way” of Maguire‘s potential departure.

West Ham had appeared close to signing the English centre-back during the summer, with reports suggesting the two clubs had agreed a transfer fee.

Maguire has refuted this idea however.

The 30-year old revealed there was no “actual opportunity to go to West Ham” as the deal “wasn’t agreed really between both clubs and myself.”

“It wasn’t just my chance to say, ‘Yes, I’m going.’ It wasn’t agreed between both clubs so the actual opportunity wasn’t there because we didn’t get far enough down the line with it,” Maguire asserts.

The centre-half, currently on duty with the English international team, has further indicated he is growing weary of sitting on the bench at Old Trafford.

“I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month. If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things but at the moment I am focused on two big games for England and then I am fully focused on fighting to try and win back my place at Manchester United and trying to help the team climb up the league to where we should be.”

“I have belief in my ability and what I have done in my career. Every player who is on the bench should believe they should be starting otherwise they wouldn’t be playing at a high level. I am no different. It has been tough, I want to play games, I want to feel important to the club and to the rest of the team.”

This constitutes the clearest message from Maguire that he will be pursuing a departure from United should he continue to remain a back-up.

These are the noises likely driving West Ham’s optimism in returning for Maguire’s services in January.

With United continuing to be strongly linked with a new centre-half, from a list of four prospective targets, it feels an existing defensive option at Old Trafford will have to depart first.

Maguire appears to be the prime candidate at present.

