AC Milan prepared to pay €15 million for Victor Lindelof next summer



Manchester United have really struggled defensively this season, conceding the second-most goals in the Champions League among 32 sides and the second-most among the top ten sides in the Premier League.

Manager Erik ten Hag can point to the growing number of injuries as a reason for the dismal form with the manager unable to pick his strongest XI.

The defence has been the worst affected with all first-choice defenders currently sidelined. Against Brentford, the manager was forced to play Victor Lindelof as left-back.

Lindelof has not had the same impact as last season

The Swede was culpable for the goal the Bees scored, and while he has had to play in a number of different positions, Lindelof has struggled to replicate the form he showed last season.

In Ten Hag’s first season, the former Benfica man stepped up during the injury-enforced absence of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

In the current season, the same old frailties of being too weak against physically robust forwards and being unable to compete in the air have once again plagued the 29-year-old.

The Sweden international’s deal with the Red Devils expires in 2024 and quite a lot of clubs are interested in a free move, something United want to avoid.

The Peoples Person had reported that United are willing to initiate the one-year extension clause in his contract so as to protect his market value.

As per Milan Web, AC Milan were initially eyeing a move for Lindelof if he became a free agent, but with news leaking of United trying to protect the centre-back’s value, the Serie A side are open to paying €15 million.

Simon Kjaer is set to be released at the end of his contract and the Serie A side have identified Lindelof as the man to lead and marshall the defence.

AC Milan eyeing Lindelof next summer

“Kjaer will say goodbye after four memorable years in the Rossoneri shirt. In this sense, Moncada and Furlani would have already set their sights on the designated heir of the Danish international.

“This is Victor Lindelof, a Swedish talent from Manchester United who – like Kjaer – will see his contract expire at the end of the season.

“The management of the ‘Red Devils’, however, could take advantage of an option present in the contract of the 29-year-old from Västerås by extending it until 30 June 2025. In that case, Milan would opt for an offer of 15 million which – in fact – would convince the Manchester club to let Lindelof leave.”

Lindelof had arrived at Old Trafford for €35 million in 2017 and his current value as per Transfermarkt stands at €18 million. United should ideally try and secure a larger fee, especially if the Swede impresses during the current campaign.

