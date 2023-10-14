Barcelona will not come in for Jadon Sancho in January



Manchester United have lost six times in 11 games across all competitions and manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure to buck that trend.

A last-gasp victory against Brentford eased the pressure somewhat but the Dutchman will be aware of the need to improve if the team is to kick on.

Injuries have played a major part in the stuttering form while the lack of a right-winger has also caused consternation. Both Antony and Jadon Sancho were unavailable for a lengthy period of time.

Sancho-ETH spat continues

The Brazilian has since returned but the Englishman remains banished from the first team after failing to apologise to the manager.

He called out the manager publicly and despite PFA and his England colleagues trying to intervene and find an amicable solution, the 23-year-old continues to train away from the first team.

The England international has been spotted playing EA FC 24 late into the night and arriving late to training and it looks like a January exit could be on the cards.

United’s intention is to either agree a big-money sale in January or agree a temporary exit in which Sancho would be able to play and regain his form, which would then result in a big-money move next summer.

Multiple teams like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and clubs from Saudi Arabia were linked with a move but recently Borussia Dortmund excused themselves from the race.

Interest from Italy was there but an exit to the Serie A looks unlikely while Barcelona, who were also linked with a loan move during the winter transfer window, seem to have had a change of heart.

Barca rule themselves out of Sancho race in January

The Catalan giants cannot afford the player’s wages this season as per SPORT and would be willing to come in next summer but even then, the winger will have to agree a significant wage reduction to play at the Camp Nou.

“Barça has been informed about his situation like many European clubs that have been contacted by the winger’s entourage, but in January they will not make a move unless there is an unexpected departure, something that is not contemplated.

“It is very likely that Jadon Sancho will go on the market again in June and Barça will be attentive to this. Despite everything, the player’s salary is very high and in order to carry out some type of operation, Sancho would have to reduce his salary significantly to be able to play at the Camp Nou.”

The La Liga side appreciate Sancho’s qualities and if Ansu Fati ends up leaving permanently, then a move for the United winger would be the perfect addition but it would be on a loan as they cannot pay over the odds for the winger.

